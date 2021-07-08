Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company.

CODYY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Get Compagnie de Saint-Gobain alerts:

Shares of CODYY opened at $13.49 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.37. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 52 week low of $6.99 and a 52 week high of $14.17.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.3239 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd.

About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.