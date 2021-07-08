Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) PT Set at €5.00 by Barclays

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) has been given a €5.00 ($5.88) price target by stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 12.08% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.20 ($7.29) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group set a €4.70 ($5.53) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.50 ($7.65) target price on Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Commerzbank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €5.75 ($6.76).

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Shares of CBK stock opened at €5.69 ($6.69) on Tuesday. Commerzbank has a 12 month low of €3.92 ($4.61) and a 12 month high of €6.87 ($8.08). The company’s 50 day moving average is €6.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.89.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.