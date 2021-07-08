Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) will report earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s earnings. Commercial Vehicle Group reported earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 216.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will report full-year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Commercial Vehicle Group.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $245.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.21 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVGI. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVGI. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 190.6% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 563,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,441,000 after acquiring an additional 369,800 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,987,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 427,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after buying an additional 226,889 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group in the 1st quarter valued at $2,104,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,575,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,279,000 after buying an additional 213,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

CVGI traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.44. The stock had a trading volume of 8,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,749. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $310.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 3.60. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $13.61.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies to the global vehicle and the U.S. technology integrator markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating.

