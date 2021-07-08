Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) Given “Neutral” Rating at CIBC

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at CIBC in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a C$11.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CUF.UN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cominar REIT from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Cominar REIT from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Cominar REIT from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Get Cominar REIT alerts:

Shares of CUF.UN opened at C$11.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.33. Cominar REIT has a 12 month low of C$6.77 and a 12 month high of C$11.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Cominar REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cominar REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.