Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) versus Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) Head to Head Review

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) and Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.1% of Columbia Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.2% of Clipper Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Columbia Property Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.0% of Clipper Realty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Columbia Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Clipper Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Columbia Property Trust pays out 55.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Clipper Realty pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Columbia Property Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Clipper Realty has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Columbia Property Trust and Clipper Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Columbia Property Trust 38.07% 4.16% 2.60% Clipper Realty -6.43% -6.98% -0.64%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Columbia Property Trust and Clipper Realty’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Columbia Property Trust $300.57 million 6.54 $115.71 million $1.52 11.26 Clipper Realty $122.85 million 0.96 -$4.91 million $0.38 19.24

Columbia Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Clipper Realty. Columbia Property Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Clipper Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Columbia Property Trust and Clipper Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Columbia Property Trust 0 3 2 0 2.40 Clipper Realty 0 0 3 0 3.00

Columbia Property Trust presently has a consensus target price of $17.35, indicating a potential upside of 1.34%. Clipper Realty has a consensus target price of $12.33, indicating a potential upside of 68.72%. Given Clipper Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Clipper Realty is more favorable than Columbia Property Trust.

Volatility and Risk

Columbia Property Trust has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clipper Realty has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Columbia Property Trust beats Clipper Realty on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C. Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

About Clipper Realty

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

