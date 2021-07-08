Colfax Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CFX)

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 3,604 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 203% compared to the typical volume of 1,191 put options.

In other Colfax news, SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 24,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $1,084,307.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,898,998.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $3,330,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 380,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,907,242.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 389,677 shares of company stock valued at $17,173,157 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Colfax by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 31,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Colfax by 5.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Colfax by 1.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Colfax by 151.4% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Colfax by 4.1% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Colfax stock opened at $45.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.69, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.20. Colfax has a fifty-two week low of $26.45 and a fifty-two week high of $50.26.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $879.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.42 million. Colfax had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 1.83%. Analysts expect that Colfax will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CFX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Colfax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.45.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

