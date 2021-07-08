Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$1.13. Colabor Group shares last traded at C$1.12, with a volume of 22,222 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$114.19 million and a PE ratio of -86.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.02.

Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$85.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$88.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colabor Group Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert John Briscoe sold 40,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.00, for a total value of C$40,521.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,310,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,323,646.14.

Colabor Group Company Profile (TSE:GCL)

Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in Canada. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, fish, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products.

