Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:RFI)

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.
Shares of NYSE RFI opened at $16.38 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $16.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.82.
About Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund
