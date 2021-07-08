Cohen & Steers Inc. Sells 655,900 Shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ)

Cohen & Steers Inc. decreased its position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) by 37.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,118,257 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 655,900 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II were worth $5,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 23.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,879,735 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,361,000 after acquiring an additional 353,101 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at about $990,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at about $883,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 16.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 145,221 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 20,027 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 140,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 57,497 shares during the period.

NYSE NCZ opened at $5.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.15. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $3.87 and a 52 week high of $5.48.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

