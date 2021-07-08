Cohen & Steers Inc. Purchases 15,772 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 126,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,772 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $9,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Bunge by 13.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 713,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,564,000 after purchasing an additional 87,009 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 6.2% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 56.5% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 128,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,160,000 after buying an additional 46,265 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bunge by 48.7% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Bunge by 274.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 336,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,636,000 after acquiring an additional 246,200 shares during the period. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BG opened at $77.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Bunge Limited has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $92.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.67.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.58. Bunge had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

In other Bunge news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $13,784,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,719.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $13,859,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,476.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America began coverage on Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

