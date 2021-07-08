Cohen & Steers Inc. Lowers Holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Cohen & Steers Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 86.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 981,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,420,689 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $26,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PGGM Investments raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 37.0% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 10,899,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,716,000 after buying an additional 2,942,199 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter worth $148,220,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,048,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,101,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,494,000 after purchasing an additional 86,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 2,791,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,743,000 after purchasing an additional 547,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

NYSE:HPP opened at $27.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.35. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $30.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -685.33, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.96.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.42). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $192.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.36%.

A number of analysts have commented on HPP shares. Piper Sandler raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.94.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Read More: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.