Cohen & Steers Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) by 107.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 503,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 261,234 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $7,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BTZ. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 59,763 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 21,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 24,314 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 7.4% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,646 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period.

BTZ opened at $15.69 on Thursday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $15.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.13.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0839 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Profile

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

