Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) PT Raised to $70.00

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Argus upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.13.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $61.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.80. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a fifty-two week low of $34.02 and a fifty-two week high of $63.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.03.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,382,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,840,000 after purchasing an additional 247,286 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,299,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,392,000 after purchasing an additional 425,084 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,359,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,781,000 after purchasing an additional 34,069 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $212,065,000. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,547,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,750,000 after buying an additional 57,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.