Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Trims Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lessened its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,463 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 1.5% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $20,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 77.8% during the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 19.2% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $279.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $196.25 and a 1 year high of $280.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $255.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

A number of analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush upped their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Fundamental Research upped their price target on Microsoft from $236.60 to $256.70 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.83.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

