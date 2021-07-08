Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stephens

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.
Coastal Financial stock opened at $28.73 on Wednesday. Coastal Financial has a twelve month low of $11.58 and a twelve month high of $33.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.13. The company has a market cap of $344.53 million, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $20.30 million during the quarter. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 13.33%.
Coastal Financial Company Profile
Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including checking accounts, demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.
