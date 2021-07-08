Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stephens

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Coastal Financial stock opened at $28.73 on Wednesday. Coastal Financial has a twelve month low of $11.58 and a twelve month high of $33.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.13. The company has a market cap of $344.53 million, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $20.30 million during the quarter. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 13.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCB. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Coastal Financial by 293.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Coastal Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Coastal Financial by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Coastal Financial by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in Coastal Financial by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 6,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. 51.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coastal Financial Company Profile

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including checking accounts, demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

