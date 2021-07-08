CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.830-$2.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.860. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CMS Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.850-$2.870 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMS. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Vertical Research cut shares of CMS Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.00.

CMS stock opened at $60.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.79. The firm has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.18. CMS Energy has a 1 year low of $53.19 and a 1 year high of $67.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.87.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.17%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

