Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $227.32 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) will report $227.32 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cloudera’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $225.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $229.20 million. Cloudera reported sales of $214.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cloudera will report full-year sales of $921.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $916.85 million to $925.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $996.80 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cloudera.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

CLDR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on Cloudera from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Cloudera stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.69. The company had a trading volume of 6,935,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,507,301. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.18. Cloudera has a 12-month low of $9.34 and a 12-month high of $19.35.

In other news, President Mick Hollison sold 36,682 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $579,208.78. Following the transaction, the president now owns 120,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,384.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 14,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $226,160.17. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,154.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 129,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,894,446. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLDR. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,487,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 16,592.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 41,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 41,481 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,067,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 227.8% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 70,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 48,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Cloudera by 57.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 633,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,712,000 after acquiring an additional 231,263 shares during the period. 77.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cloudera, Inc offers a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. The company offers Cloudera DataFlow, a streaming data platform that collects, curates, and analyzes data; Cloudera Data Science Workbench that enables self-service data science for the enterprise; Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, a solution that allows companies to execute multiple analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secure data; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a data warehouse that provides cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Operational DB, a solution that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on changing data; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering, which enables users to streamline and scale big data processing; and Hortonworks Data Platform, a data management platform that helps organizations to store, process, and analyze various data assets.

