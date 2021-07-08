Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Now Covered by Argus

Equities research analysts at Argus began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock.

CLF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.95.

CLF stock opened at $21.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.25, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.32. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $24.77.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.14). Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was up 1014.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $299,264.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 120,927 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,273.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $367,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 91,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,161.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 18,470.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,857 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1,849.1% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

