Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clearwater Paper,a standalone company,produces pulp and paperboard at six facilities across the country namely Lewiston, Idaho; Las Vegas, Nev.; Elwood, Ill.; and near McGehee, Ark. The company manufactures quality paperboard, consumer tissue, and wood products.It has direct access to the public capital markets .The company is a premier supplier of private label tissue to major retail grocery chains, and also produces bleached paperboard used by quality-conscious printers and packaging converters. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Clearwater Paper from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of CLW stock traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $28.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.52 million, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.37. Clearwater Paper has a 1 year low of $27.75 and a 1 year high of $45.81.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $425.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 4.34%. On average, research analysts expect that Clearwater Paper will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,551,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,334,000 after purchasing an additional 115,579 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,257,000 after purchasing an additional 19,580 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. 89.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bath tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products and parent rolls.

