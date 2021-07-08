Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Lake Street Capital raised their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $33.00. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Clarus traded as high as $27.55 and last traded at $27.55, with a volume of 113 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.04.

CLAR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. DA Davidson upped their target price on Clarus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Clarus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

In related news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 4,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $113,483.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,524.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 24,917 shares of company stock worth $599,036 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Clarus by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Clarus by 413.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Clarus by 48.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Clarus by 89.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 4,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Clarus during the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $854.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.19.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Clarus had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $75.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.35 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Clarus Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Clarus’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

About Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

