Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 32.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,825 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 3,310 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 95.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 264 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 40.0% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 280 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citrix Systems stock opened at $117.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.14. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.26 and a 12 month high of $173.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.74 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 547.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.49%.

In related news, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 3,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total transaction of $446,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,472,128. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $109,535.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,204,483.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,409 shares of company stock valued at $1,528,685 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CTXS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.89.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

