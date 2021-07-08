Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Trims Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lowered its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 6.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 86,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,282,000 after buying an additional 39,100 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 179,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,838,000 after buying an additional 15,742 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,488,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 141,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,021,000 after buying an additional 14,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $187.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $184.25. The stock has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.03. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $127.78 and a 1-year high of $200.75.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.20%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 30.28%.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,090,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $681,124.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,314 shares of company stock worth $3,538,610 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TSCO shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.86.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

