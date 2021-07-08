Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Invests $283,000 in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 310.5% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

In related news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 6,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total value of $1,262,133.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $39,269,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.79.

TT stock opened at $189.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $182.20. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $89.58 and a 52 week high of $189.93.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 52.91%.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.