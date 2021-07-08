Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Invests $219,000 in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 431 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $545.22.

In related news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 5,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.83, for a total value of $3,060,330.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,938,047.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Scott E. Kraus sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.67, for a total value of $2,643,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,452,215.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 65,648 shares of company stock worth $36,267,352 in the last 90 days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ORLY opened at $585.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $548.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.18. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $413.00 and a one year high of $587.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 545.81% and a net margin of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

