Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $418,000 Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lowered its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 46,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after acquiring an additional 13,443 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Burney Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the period.

Shares of SDY opened at $122.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.60. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.62 and a fifty-two week high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

