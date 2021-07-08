Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Boosts Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,575 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 76,162 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $16,136,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 64,753 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $13,719,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 114,025 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $24,158,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,087 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.78, for a total value of $996,654.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,894 shares in the company, valued at $22,226,311.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.29, for a total value of $5,005,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 356,954 shares of company stock worth $85,033,956 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM opened at $248.44 on Thursday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $181.93 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $232.94.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.31.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Article: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.