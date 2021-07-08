Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Acquires New Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $729,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,183 shares in the company, valued at $8,781,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.82, for a total value of $1,518,994.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,984,411.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,343 shares of company stock valued at $10,890,737. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABC stock opened at $115.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.73. The company has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of -6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.55. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $92.00 and a 1-year high of $125.86.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $49.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.06 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 277.60%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.28%.

ABC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Barclays upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

