Citigroup Inc. Invests $1.49 Million in Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN)

Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 92,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSAN. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Cosan during the first quarter worth about $11,046,000. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. bought a new position in Cosan in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,354,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Cosan in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,792,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in Cosan in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,421,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Cosan in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,219,000.

NYSE:CSAN opened at $18.91 on Thursday. Cosan S.A. has a twelve month low of $14.99 and a twelve month high of $20.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.1762 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CSAN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cosan in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cosan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

About Cosan

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃ­zen Energia, RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis, Gas and Energy, and Moove segments. The company's RaÃ­zen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol.

