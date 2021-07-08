Citigroup Inc. Invests $1.45 Million in BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS)

Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 100,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of BTRS during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in BTRS during the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BTRS during the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in BTRS during the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Alphasimplex Group LLC acquired a new stake in BTRS during the first quarter worth approximately $267,000. Institutional investors own 55.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BTRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on BTRS in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on BTRS in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BTRS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Cowen began coverage on BTRS in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on BTRS from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BTRS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

In other news, Director Charles B. Bernicker sold 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $6,451,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total value of $49,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,438.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 558,917 shares of company stock worth $6,575,646 in the last 90 days.

Shares of BTRS stock opened at $13.41 on Thursday. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $19.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -19.72 and a beta of 0.32.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $33.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.95 million. Equities analysts expect that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

