Citigroup Inc. Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,354 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Acushnet by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Acushnet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in Acushnet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 61,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Acushnet by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Acushnet by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Yoon Soo (Gene) Yoon sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $31,642,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,339.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 54.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GOLF shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of Acushnet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Acushnet from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Acushnet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

NYSE GOLF opened at $49.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.42 and a 1-year high of $54.20.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $580.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.29 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.15%.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

