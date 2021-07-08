Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Holdings Lifted by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346,998 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $17,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.2% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 55.2% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.03. 332,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,060,826. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $55.35. The stock has a market cap of $223.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 50.68%.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.85.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $642,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

