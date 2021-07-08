CIBC Asset Management Inc Takes Position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSY. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Bentley Systems news, insider David J. Hollister sold 24,532 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $1,228,562.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,640,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,317,792.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 5,000 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total transaction of $317,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 504,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,981,310.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 922,919 shares of company stock worth $46,176,986. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.75.

Shares of BSY stock opened at $65.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 117.45. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $67.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $222.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.26 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 21.43%.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

