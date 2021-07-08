CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 229 Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 1st quarter valued at $899,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Avangrid in the 1st quarter worth $15,051,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Avangrid in the 1st quarter worth $749,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Avangrid by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on AGR shares. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Avangrid in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.17.

NYSE:AGR opened at $51.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.23. Avangrid, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.35 and a 12 month high of $56.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.32.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.13%.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

