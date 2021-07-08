CIBC Asset Management Inc Lowers Stock Position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HFC. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the first quarter worth about $353,067,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,952,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,482,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $446,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,891 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,196,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 166.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 843,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,813,000 after acquiring an additional 526,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

In other news, insider Bruce A. Lerner bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.74 per share, with a total value of $104,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,163.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Jennings acquired 7,500 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.98 per share, with a total value of $262,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 179,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,290,628.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. US Capital Advisors cut HollyFrontier from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.30.

NYSE HFC opened at $31.15 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.19. HollyFrontier Co. has a twelve month low of $16.81 and a twelve month high of $42.39.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. HollyFrontier’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that HollyFrontier Co. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

HollyFrontier Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC).

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.