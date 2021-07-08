CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 7.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,802 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 74.3% in the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8,250.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 492.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.61% of the company’s stock.

LSXMA opened at $46.36 on Thursday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $31.64 and a twelve month high of $47.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.21.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 11.93%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LSXMA shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Liberty SiriusXM Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

