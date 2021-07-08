Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Receives $5.44 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.44.

CHRRF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities cut their target price on Chorus Aviation from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chorus Aviation from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Chorus Aviation in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$5.25 to C$5.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Chorus Aviation from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Get Chorus Aviation alerts:

Chorus Aviation stock opened at $3.76 on Monday. Chorus Aviation has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $4.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.77.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.