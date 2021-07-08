Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $24.20 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) will report $24.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $24.31 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $24.09 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment posted sales of $13.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 74.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will report full-year sales of $108.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $105.88 million to $110.73 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $147.45 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $23.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 66.86% and a negative net margin of 47.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSSE shares. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.13.

In related news, Vice Chairman Scott W. Seaton sold 42,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $1,602,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director L Amy Newmark sold 1,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total value of $43,544.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,844.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,589 shares of company stock worth $2,174,518 over the last three months. 63.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. 23.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSSE stock traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.23. 110,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,029. The company has a market cap of $576.64 million, a PE ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 1.63. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 52 week low of $8.15 and a 52 week high of $47.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.23.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

