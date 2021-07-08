Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Receives $96.89 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.53.

CHWY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Cfra started coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Chewy in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chewy from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

CHWY traded down $2.02 on Friday, hitting $81.62. 276,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,310,507. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.79. Chewy has a twelve month low of $45.25 and a twelve month high of $120.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,020.50, a PEG ratio of 41.18 and a beta of 0.08.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chewy will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 18,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $1,399,195.84. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 70,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,325,888.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 6,150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $501,225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,389,436 shares of company stock worth $519,424,174 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Chewy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 243.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Chewy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

