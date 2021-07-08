Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS, INC. develops, manufactures, licenses and markets proprietary rapid diagnostic tests in the growing $5 billion point-of-care testing market. Chembio’s two FDA PMA-approved, CLIA-waived, rapid HIV tests are marketed in the U.S. by a third party company. Chembio markets its HIV STAT-PAK line of rapid HIV tests internationally to government and donor-funded programs directly and through distributors. Chembio also has rapid tests for veterinary tuberculosis and chagas disease. In 2007 Chembio received a U.S. patent for its Dual Path Platform technology which has significant advantages over lateral-flow technologies. This technology is providing Chembio with a significant pipeline of business opportunities for the development and manufacture of new products based on DPP. Chembio is licensed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as well as the U. S. Department of Agriculture, and is certified for the global market under the International Standards Organization directive 13.485. “

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CEMI opened at $2.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Chembio Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $8.75. The stock has a market cap of $53.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.21.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.72 million during the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 79.63% and a negative net margin of 72.88%. Research analysts expect that Chembio Diagnostics will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Chembio Diagnostics by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 348,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.04% of the company’s stock.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, Hepatitis C, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.

