Chain Guardians (CGG) Trading Down 3.5% This Week

Chain Guardians (CURRENCY:CGG) traded down 13.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. During the last seven days, Chain Guardians has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. One Chain Guardians coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000484 BTC on exchanges. Chain Guardians has a market capitalization of $3.86 million and approximately $168,939.00 worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00056129 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003162 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00018661 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.95 or 0.00893490 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 92.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005385 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Chain Guardians Profile

CGG is a coin. It launched on March 5th, 2021. Chain Guardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,391,329 coins. Chain Guardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainGuardians is a platform that combines traditional gaming concepts with blockchain technologies to enable player-driven economies. Within the ChainGuardians ecosystem, players are able to participate in the free-to-play NFT Mining Platform and Role-Playing Game; both of which allow players to earn income, turning their time and energy into tangible rewards. “

Chain Guardians Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain Guardians directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chain Guardians should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chain Guardians using one of the exchanges listed above.

