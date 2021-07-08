Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $68.69 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) will post $68.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Certara’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $67.67 million to $69.70 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Certara will report full year sales of $282.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $281.29 million to $285.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $326.79 million, with estimates ranging from $321.49 million to $335.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Certara.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $66.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.94 million. Certara’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CERT. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.40.

In other news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $85,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 350,287 shares in the company, valued at $9,941,145.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Feehery sold 75,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $1,989,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,238,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,910,799.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 282,944 shares of company stock valued at $7,472,235 in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC raised its position in Certara by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in Certara by 211.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 205,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 139,488 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Certara by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Certara during the 4th quarter worth $99,386,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Certara during the 4th quarter worth $3,358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

CERT stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.79. 881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,083. Certara has a twelve month low of $24.36 and a twelve month high of $41.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.35. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

