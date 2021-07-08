Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Shares Down 7.1%

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)’s stock price traded down 7.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.22 and last traded at $12.26. 25,937 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,925,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.19.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Century Aluminum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley raised their target price on Century Aluminum from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 2.88.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $444.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.80 million. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 30.23% and a negative net margin of 16.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Century Aluminum by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,305,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,668,000 after purchasing an additional 627,928 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,565,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,301,000 after buying an additional 83,879 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,477,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,084,000 after buying an additional 165,100 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 320.8% during the 1st quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,241,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,924,000 after buying an additional 946,447 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth about $12,376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Company Profile (NASDAQ:CENX)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.