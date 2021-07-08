Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $922.94 Million

Equities research analysts expect Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) to announce sales of $922.94 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $850.31 million and the highest estimate coming in at $988.60 million. Central Garden & Pet reported sales of $833.48 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full year sales of $3.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.25 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.24. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $935.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.81 million.

CENT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Argus raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Central Garden & Pet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.75.

In related news, insider John D. Walker III sold 6,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total transaction of $353,473.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,156,787.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel George A. Yuhas sold 11,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $642,252.45. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 21,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,723.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 3,635.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 165.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. Institutional investors own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENT opened at $50.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $34.19 and a 12-month high of $62.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.61.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

