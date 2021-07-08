Centiva Capital LP Takes $995,000 Position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMIU)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMIU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,741,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,955,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,965,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,975,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,268,000.

PLMIU stock opened at $9.95 on Thursday. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $10.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.98.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

