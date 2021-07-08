Centiva Capital LP Makes New Investment in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INCY. QS Investors LLC increased its stake in Incyte by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Incyte by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 7,577 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Incyte by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Incyte by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet cut Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.20.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $82.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.55. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $75.52 and a 12-month high of $110.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 3.93.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $604.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.73 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 17.70%. Incyte’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.86) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $2,321,551.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

