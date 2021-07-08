Centiva Capital LP Increases Stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Centiva Capital LP grew its position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 131.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,862 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Seagen were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Seagen by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after buying an additional 19,394 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 1,074.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 46,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,078,000 after purchasing an additional 42,197 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 132.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagen alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SGEN. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.38.

Seagen stock opened at $149.73 on Thursday. Seagen Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.20 and a 12-month high of $213.94. The firm has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of 41.48 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.89.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). Seagen had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 29.07%. The firm had revenue of $331.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.39 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.41, for a total transaction of $111,362.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 15,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.36, for a total value of $2,387,304.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,783 shares of company stock valued at $18,256,155. 27.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.