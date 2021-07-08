Centiva Capital LP Has $1.18 Million Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 151.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,787 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Newmont by 47.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the first quarter valued at $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $63.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $51.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $54.18 and a 52-week high of $75.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.04.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 21.77%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

In other Newmont news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,904. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 13,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $879,798.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,397,951. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,840 shares of company stock valued at $3,819,344 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

