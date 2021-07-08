Centiva Capital LP Grows Position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 509.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,276 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Quidel were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QDEL. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Quidel during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quidel by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quidel during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Quidel by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Quidel by 47.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quidel alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Quidel from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Quidel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.80.

In other Quidel news, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total transaction of $84,909.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,127 shares in the company, valued at $647,868.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles P. Slacik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.26, for a total transaction of $113,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,001.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QDEL stock opened at $119.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion and a PE ratio of 5.53. Quidel Co. has a 1-year low of $103.31 and a 1-year high of $306.72.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.52). Quidel had a net margin of 50.91% and a return on equity of 92.33%. The business had revenue of $375.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

About Quidel

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.