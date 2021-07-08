Centiva Capital LP Acquires New Stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBCPU)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBCPU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TBCPU. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 1st quarter worth $198,000.

Shares of TBCPU stock opened at $9.95 on Thursday. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $10.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.98.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

