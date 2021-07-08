Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Stock Price Up 3%

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA)’s stock price rose 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.79 and last traded at $22.79. Approximately 2,546 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 238,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.12.

CNTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 16.53 and a quick ratio of 16.53.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

